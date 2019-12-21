Community Supports For Parry Sound Residents During the Holidays

A message from the District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board:

For those that celebrate, the Christmas holidays and New Years are a wonderful opportunity to share joy with family and friends. The holidays can also be a very stressful and challenging time for those struggling with poverty, illness or the loss of a loved one. The District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) is asking our communities to share in the act of kindness and warmth by reaching out to your neighbours who might need a little extra kindness or a person to talk to during the holidays.

“Dealing with poverty challenges, illness or the loss of a loved one, can be overcome by small acts of kindness and a helping hand,” said DSSAB CAO Joe Bradbury. “During this time of year, communities and neighbours that pull together are stronger when the kindness of the community comes out. Please check-in on your neighbours and share a small act of kindness.”

“The gift of time, the gift of kindness and the gift of belonging are within each of us this holiday season,” said DSSAB Chair Rick Zanussi. “On behalf of the Board, please reach out if you see someone in need or call 911 if an emergency situation arises. Thank you for the kindness and support in our communities.”

The District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board would like to remind the community of a few 24/7 resources that might be helpful for those coping with a crisis: