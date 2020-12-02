Community Laces Up Virtually In Support Of Third Annual Bridget’s Run

More than 350 participants laced up virtually for the third annual Bridgets Run, in support of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centres (RVH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrics Bereavement Program, as well as Bridgets Bunnies, raising an amazing $36,536.15.

Due to the pandemic, the run went virtual and had supporters gearing up to complete their 5KM or 1KM walk, run or bunny hop in their own neighbourhood and at their own pace.

Local couple Mat and Theresa Morrison founded both Bridgets Bunnies and Bridgets Run in honour of their daughter Bridget who was born still. Bridgets Bunnies is an initiative providing comfort kits to families following the loss of a pregnancy or infant. The kits include comfort items, memory makers and resources of support to provide gentle direction and compassion to parents who are experiencing loss. The couple expanded the program in 2019 to include early loss kits for patients in RVHs Emergency Department who experience a pregnancy loss before 20 weeks gestation.

“We are always so overwhelmingly grateful by the support we receive and this year is no different. Everyone really pulled together and we had registrants from as far away as the Netherlands, helping to ensure no family endures pregnancy or infant loss alone,” said Theresa Morrison, Founder, Bridgets Bunnies.

Charmaine Smith, Manager, RVH Obstetrics and Birthing Unit, was honoured to participate again this year, along with caregivers from her unit at RVH and others from the community.

It was heartwarming to see how this years virtual event united people locally and beyond, raising awareness about the importance of support for those who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss, said Smith. RVH is very grateful to Bridgets Run organizers Mat and Theresa, and all those who were involved with this annual fundraiser.This event not only raises funds to help our NICU and Obstetrics Bereavement program, and supports the Bridgets Bunnies comfort kits, it also importantly encourages people to open up and talk and share about infant and pregnancy loss, which has created a meaningful community of support.