Collision Results In Impaired Charges For Tiny Township Resident

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Balm Beach Road in the Town of Midland at 4:00pm on December 2nd, 2020. Upon arrival at the scene, officers spoke with one of the involved drivers and noticed the smell of alcohol. Police entered into an impaired driving investigation and administered a Roadside Screening Test on the driver. As a result, officers arrested the driver who was transported to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment to provide further breath samples.

Kristopher Dunn, 28 years of Tiny Township, is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Blood Alcohol – 80 or above

The accused was released and will appear before in Midland Court on December 17, 2020.