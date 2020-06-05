Collision Leads To Impaired Arrest In Severn Township

Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a female with Impaired Driving after a single vehicle collision in the Township of Severn.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on May 31, 2020, police received numerous 911 calls reporting a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound, near Coopers Falls Road, in the Township of Severn. It was reported that a vehicle had struck the guardrail and had come to rest in the ditch on its side. While emergency medical services attended to the female driver, members of the Orillia OPP detachment began an impaired driving investigation. The driver was treated and released from hospital with minor injuries.

As a result, Falin Herod, age 27, of Collingwood has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Dangerous Operation

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 11, 2020 in Orillia Court.