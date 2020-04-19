Collision Claims The Life Of Huntsville Resident

Central Hastings OPP is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision.

OPP officers, Marmora and Lake Fire Firefighters and Hastings-Quinte Paramedics responded to the scene, on Highway 7, west of Marmora at 10:15 p.m. on April 10, 2020. A westbound car had left the roadway, entered the ditch, and struck a tree.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was extricated from the wreckage and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver has been identified as Robert James Gilroy, age 58 of Huntsville.

The collision remains under investigation by members of the Central Hastings Detachment, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigator.