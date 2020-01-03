Cocaine And Fentanyl Seized During Search Warrant In Orillia

On Thursday January 02, 2020 the Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at a Mississaga Street West residence in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation police were able to seize cocaine and fentanyl and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested and charged, 24 year old, Marlon Forest of Brampton with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Police also charged, 38 year old, Darren Walter of Orillia with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both of the accused have been released from police custody and set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 11, 2020.

Police are asking anyone with information on the sale of illicit drugs in our communities to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00