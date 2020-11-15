CIBC Supports RVH’s Goal To Upgrade Breast Imaging Equipment

A $175,000 donation made by CIBC will help Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) with its plans to replace four mammogram units to the more current technology.

In 2011, CIBC helped bring digital mammography to RVH and increase access to breast cancer screening for our region, says Janice Skot, president and CEO, RVH. Now, CIBC is helping us enhance our existing technology by replacing our machines with state-of-the-art equipment. We know that detecting breast cancer early on is critical and this new technology will continue to help us do just that.

RVH performs over 20,000 mammograms each year. This donation allows RVH to screen more patients and use todays leading-edge technology to identify the size and location of breast tumours. This technology is necessary to the advancement of cancer care in our community and will be essential to the early detection of this disease.

One in eight Canadian women are expected to develop breast cancer during their lifetime. This new technology will help identify early cases and increase treatment options  saving more lives.

CIBC has a long-standing commitment to the breast cancer cause, and is proud to support the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centres goal to improve methods for early detection of cancer so that more Canadians can receive critical treatment earlier, says Rebecca Ram, senior manager, Public Sector and Not-for-Profit Group, Commercial Banking CIBC. Helping to equip RVH with the best technology available to increase the chances of detecting breast cancer early on in patients is critically important, especially given COVID-19 and the impact it has had on timely diagnosis and treatment. We look forward to the advances you will make to benefit the Canadians who rely on your care.

If you would like to support patient care at RVH, you can make a donation online at www.RVHHero.ca