Charges Laid After Assault And Robbery In Orillia

Charged in connection with this incident is 30-year-old Dustin Leblond and 27-year-old Darcen Power of Orillia. The suspects are charged with:

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Weapon

Robbery

Armed Robber

Breach of Probation

Both accused are set to appear next in Barrie Court on February 20, 2020 via video.

Previous Story

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a robbery and assault which happened in the City of Orillia.

On February 12, 2020 shortly before 12:30 am the Orillia OPP received a call for an assault which had just occurred at a residence on Coldwater Road West in the City of Orillia. The suspects entered the house assaulted one of the residents, stole a vehicle and left the scene.

The suspects then proceeded to a business on Atherley Road where an edged weapon and blunt objects were brandished. The suspects robbed the business and fled the scene.

Central Region Emergency Response (ERT) and Central Region Canine (K9) were dispatched to assist locating the suspects. Shortly after the incident police arrested 2 suspects in connection with this incident.

The Orillia OPP, Orillia Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing to investigate this incident. If anyone has any information pertaining to these occurrences please contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.