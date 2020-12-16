Changes To COVID Testing For Travel

The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health has announced COVID-19 testing for outbound international travellers will no longer be funded by the province. Area residents will no longer be able to book a test at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centres (RVH) assessment centres if the reason for the test is travel.

The province recommends travellers consult with the guidelines of their airline and country of destination and if a test is required, seek the test through a private testing facility or travel clinic.

If you are in need of a COVID test, for non-travel reasons, and have mild to moderate symptoms, visit www.rvh.on.ca to book your test online at either 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie or 7325 Yonge Street, Innisfil. If you have severe symptoms, go to the RVH Emergency department.

To view testing criteria to determine if you are eligible for a test please visit Ontario.ca.