Certain Metro Brand Products Recalled Due To Salmonella

Metro grocery stores is recalling certain Metro brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below Product Size UPC Codes Metro Fresh 2 Go Black Forest Ham Pinwheel Various Starts with 0238325 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Beef Inside Round Alouette Stfd W/Spinach/Swiss Chees Various Starts with 0223355 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Pork Loin Center Pinwheel Spinach Pepper Cheese Various Starts with 0219678 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Pork Loin Centre Chops Boneless W/Spinach/Cheese Various Starts with 0215644 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Salmon Torenado Various Starts with 0223622 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Salmon Torenado Various Starts with 0223621 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese Various Starts with 0219859 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese Various Starts with 0219862 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Haddock Vegetable Tournedos Various Starts with 0219153 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Haddock Vegetable Cheese Tournedos Various Starts with 0219151 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Cod Vegetable Roast Various Starts with 0219165 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Cod Vegetable/ Cheese Tournedos Various Starts with 0219160 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Tilapia Roast Stuffed Vegeable /Cheese Various Starts with 0219154 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Tilapia Roast Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese Various Starts with 0219155 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Spinach-Fruit Salad W/Nuts 180 g Starts with 0226644 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Spinach and Fruit Salad Supersize 400G with Nuts 400 g Starts with 0204590 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Tropical Green Juice 350 ML Starts with 0222482 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Tropical Green Juice 500 ML Starts with 0235094 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Hawaiian Green Juice 350 ML Starts with 0222473 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro Hawaiian Green Juice 500 ML Starts with 0235092 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 Metro F2GO Kale-Quinoa Wrap with Hummus Various Starts with 0222762 All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.