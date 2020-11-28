Certain Metro Brand Products Recalled Due To Salmonella

Metro grocery stores is recalling certain Metro brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Metro
Fresh 2 Go Black Forest Ham Pinwheel
Various
Starts with 0238325
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Beef Inside Round Alouette Stfd W/Spinach/Swiss Chees
Various
Starts with 0223355
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Pork Loin Center Pinwheel Spinach Pepper Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219678
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Pork Loin Centre Chops Boneless W/Spinach/Cheese
Various
Starts with 0215644
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Salmon Torenado
Various
Starts with 0223622
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Salmon Torenado
Various
Starts with 0223621
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219859
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219862
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Haddock Vegetable Tournedos
Various
Starts with 0219153
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Haddock Vegetable Cheese Tournedos
Various
Starts with 0219151
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Cod Vegetable Roast
Various
Starts with 0219165
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Cod Vegetable/ Cheese Tournedos
Various
Starts with 0219160
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tilapia Roast Stuffed Vegeable /Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219154
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tilapia Roast Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese
Various
Starts with 0219155
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Spinach-Fruit Salad W/Nuts
180 g
Starts with 0226644
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Spinach and Fruit Salad Supersize 400G with Nuts
400 g
Starts with 0204590
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tropical Green Juice
350 ML
Starts with 0222482
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Tropical Green Juice
500 ML
Starts with 0235094
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Hawaiian Green Juice
350 ML
Starts with 0222473
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
Hawaiian Green Juice
500 ML
Starts with 0235092
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Metro
F2GO Kale-Quinoa Wrap with Hummus
Various
Starts with 0222762
All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
Certain Metro Brand Products Recalled Due To Salmonella
Metro grocery stores is recalling certain Metro brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below