Central Region OPP Find Driver With Eight Lifetime Criminal Driving Prohibitions

The OPP Central Region Traffic Enforcement team was patrolling on Airport Road on October 20th just after 1 p.m. and spotted a vehicle travelling above the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Timothy Fraser, 60-year-old from Toronto was found to have eight separate lifetime criminal prohibitions for driving, along with two Highway Traffic Act suspensions.

Fraser was arrested and charged with:

Operation while prohibited

Driving under suspension

Speeding

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Operate vehicle without insurance

Fraser was released with a court date sometime in December.