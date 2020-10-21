Central Region OPP Find Driver With Eight Lifetime Criminal Driving Prohibitions

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The OPP Central Region Traffic Enforcement team was patrolling on Airport Road on October 20th just after 1 p.m. and spotted a vehicle travelling above the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Timothy Fraser, 60-year-old from Toronto was found to have eight separate lifetime criminal prohibitions for driving, along with two Highway Traffic Act suspensions.

Fraser was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while prohibited
  • Driving under suspension
  • Speeding
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle
  • Operate vehicle without insurance

Fraser was released with a court date sometime in December.

