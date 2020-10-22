Celebrate Early Childhood Educators And Child Care Workers In Muskoka!

October 22, 2020 is Early Childhood Educator (ECE) and Child Care Worker Day. The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District), in partnership with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) and the Near North District School Board (NNDSB) invite the Muskoka community to recognize and celebrate ECE’s and Child Care Workers across Muskoka and the essential role they play in our community.

Through providing rich social, emotional and early learning experiences for children, early years programming plays a critical role in supporting a child’s learning, development, emotional well-being and later life outcomes.

“We’ve seen firsthand the dedication, the passion, and the resiliency of ECE professionals, not only throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but well beyond, and we are so fortunate to have this quality of care for our young children here in Muskoka” shares District Chair John Klinck. “As a partner in child care, the District will continue to support child care workers and ECE professionals through local decision making and by communicating challenges, gaps and successes with the Province to help strengthen this sector locally”.

Celebratory signs have been placed at locations where child care programming takes place, including EarlyON programs, licensed child care programs, before and after school programs and TLDSB, NNDSB and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board locations across Muskoka.

Are you interested in becoming an ECE professional?

You can learn more about what to expect from a career as an ECE by visiting the Ontario Colleges website at: www.ontariocolleges.ca/en/programs/education-community-and-social-services/early-childhood-education.