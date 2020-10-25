Canadians To Salute Veterans By Planting 37,500 Flags This Remembrance Day With “Operation Raise a Flag”

Traditionally a team of hundreds of community volunteers cover the grounds outside of the Centre so that Sunnybrook’s 375 Veterans can wake up on November 11 th to a sea of red and white knowing their sacrifice has been remembered. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, this year’s flag planting will be done by Sunnybrook staff volunteers along with members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Operation Raise a Flag has become a wonderful tradition and takes on even more significance this year as we need to be even more cautious with our Veterans,” says Dr. Jocelyn Charles, Medical Director of the Veterans Centre. “With limited opportunity for public Remembrance Day ceremonies, this special campaign is a wonderful way for Canadians to pay tribute to our Veterans and honour their service and sacrifices of those who fought in the Second World War, Korean War and Cold War.”

Canadians across the country can support Operation Raise a Flag and the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre virtually by sending a personal note of thanks to the Veterans residing at Sunnybrook when making a donation. Supporters can also share the campaign with others by using the new Operation Raise a Flag Instagram filter.

Proceeds from Operation Raise a Flag will provide Veterans with special amenities, enabling them to achieve their best quality of life through continued learning opportunities, innovative equipment and unique programming. Donations will also be used to support enhancements to outdoor spaces such as the Veterans Therapeutic Garden.