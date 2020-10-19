Canadians Donate Over $2M To Child And Youth Mental Health

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF) is proud to announce that the A Family of Support: Child and Youth Mental Health Initiative has raised over $2 million for mental health programs across Canada as part of its first fundraising campaign.

Between September 17 and October 1, 2020, Canadian grocery shoppers had the opportunity to donate to the A Family of Support: Child and Youth Mental Health Initiative through a fundraising campaign organized by Empire Company Limited, Sobeys Inc. and their associated banner stores (Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Farm Boy, Foodland, FreshCo, Lawton’s Drugs, Thrifty Foods, Co-op, Need’s Convenience, Pete’s Frootique & Fine Foods, Rachelle Béry, and Voisin) across the country.

A Family of Support: Child and Youth Mental Health Initiative is a long-term initiative generously supported by the Sobey Foundation and Sobeys Inc. in partnership with CCHF. The initiative funds local mental health programs supporting specific provincial needs at 13 children’s hospitals across Canada. With more than one million Canadian children and youth affected by mental illness, now is the time to build a Canada-wide circle of support for children. We need to prioritize and help kids while they’re still kids, giving them the best possible chance to thrive.

“When Canadians throw their support behind raising funds and awareness for such an important cause like child and youth mental health, it speaks volumes,” said Mark Hierlihy, CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “Regardless of where people live in Canada, children and their families are impacted by mental health. Now more than ever, we must focus the spotlight on this, and how children’s hospitals across Canada are working hard to ensure the right care is delivered at the right place at the right time. Empire and Sobeys Inc. teammates demonstrated incredible commitment and enthusiasm while fundraising in their stores and for customers to donate more than $2 million in such a short time frame shows that Canadians believe in what we are doing to help. On behalf of the 13 children’s hospital foundations across Canada, I want to express our heartfelt thanks.”

100 per cent of the funds raised in a community are being directed towards priority child and youth mental health programs at the local children’s hospital. The 13 priority programs are:

For more information on A Family of Support: Child and Youth Mental Health Initiative, you can visit afamilysupport.com.

SOURCE Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations