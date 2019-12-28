Canadian Steamship Vessel On The Way To Midland Harbour

The Canadian Steamship Line Motor Vessel Frontenac has been fully loaded at a northern Great Lakes port and is currently on its’ way to Midland Harbour with an expected arrival during the upcoming dates of December 28-30, 2019 and departure after being unloaded. Many factors including weather and ice conditions could change the ships’ arrival and departure time. All ice surface users in the Midland Bay area and approach’s should be aware and stay clear of this upcoming commercial shipping activity as the ice surface will be fractured and will be possibly unstable. Remember No Ice is Safe Ice.