Canada Summer Jobs Start Rolling Out To Keep Young People Working During COVID-19

A strong workforce includes good job opportunities for youth. That is why the Government is working with employers across the country during this unprecedented time to make sure that young Canadians stay connected to the job market with safe and secure summer employment opportunities.

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, kicked off the hiring period for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2020. Starting today, thousands of opportunities are being posted to the Job Bank website for jobs available across the country. Thousands more will be posted over the coming weeks and months, with a target of approximately 70,000 placements.

Temporary changes to CSJ were announced by the Prime Minister on April 8, 2020 that were aimed at helping young people who are struggling to find summer work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flexibilities introduced this year include allowing employers to offer part-time positions, and an extension of the hiring period to the end of February 2021.

In the current COVID-19 economic climate, this year CSJ job placements will respond to both local and national priorities within the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors as well as jobs supporting the delivery of critical service in their community. Job placements could range from tele mental health support lines for youth, to delivering remote education services, to job placements in community services that focus on delivering supports to vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All youth are encouraged to search for CSJ-funded jobs in their communities by visiting jobbank.gc.ca or by downloading the free Job Bank app. Job seekers should keep checking Job Bank for updates on placements available in their communities, including CanadaEmergency Student Benefit applicants who are able to work and are required to verify that they are looking for work as part of the eligibility process.

The CSJ program provides paid opportunities for all youth between the ages of 15 and 30 to develop and improve their skills within the not-for-profit, small business and public sectors. The program also supports the delivery of key community services to Canadians.

The changes to the CSJ program this year will help small businesses hire and keep the workers they need so they can continue to deliver essential services. Temporary changes to the program for this year include:

an increase to the wage subsidy, so that private and public sector employers can also receive up to 100% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage for each employee (employers in the not-for-profit sector are already eligible for 100% wage subsidy); an extension to the end date for employment to February 28, 2021 ; allowing employers to adapt their projects and job activities to support essential services; and allowing employers to hire staff on a part-time basis.



As part of these temporary flexibilities, the Government of Canada called on Members of Parliament for their support to help identify organizations that both support the delivery of essential services in the community and could hire youth for positions but did not apply for the CSJ program in 2020.