Canada Revenue Agency Scam Happening In Orillia

Orillia OPP are warning the public of scams happening in the Orillia area.

The Orillia OPP have received many calls regarding the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam. This is the scam where someone calls pretending they’re a police officer or other enforcement official stating you owe tax money and will be arrested if you don’t immediately pay, many times there is allegedly a police officer right around the corner ready to arrest you. The scammer then requests payment via BitCoin, gift cards or credit cards. Before you know it you are out money and for many losing even $200 can make a difference in quality of life for that month.

Some tips to help ensure you don’t fall victim to this or other scams:

Talk to the loved ones in your life about scams and let them know they can call you if they have a question about a phone call, email or text they received.

The Canada Revenue Agency will have intimate knowledge of your tax history and be able to provide you with that information and not ask you for it.

The Canada Revenue Agency will not request payment in gift cards, BitCoin, through Western Union or other money transfer services.

The Canada Revenue Agency will not send your local police service to arrest you with a moment’s notice.

The Canada Revenue Agency will communicate with you through mail on official stationary.

If you are concerned that you may owe money to the government call the number on your last tax return not the number provided to you by the person calling you.

Before you send money to anyone ask yourself if it’s reasonable and if you can’t determine this call a relative or a friend and explain to them the circumstances.

If it seems too good to be true, it is. Don’t fall for the sweet heart deal.

Don’t give out personal information over the phone to someone who called you asking for it, you don’t know who is on the other end of the line.

Many times we think this is what happens to other people, but it has been proven over and over again that even the smartest and best educated people can fall prey to these scammers. People who look to trick you out of your hard earned money are quite skilled at what they do. Working together as a community we can help stop the victimization of innocent persons.