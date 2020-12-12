Canada Post Seeing Unprecedented Demand For Shipping, Supplies And Stamps At The Post Office As Canadians Connect Through The Mail This Holiday Season

Canada Post is experiencing an unprecedented number of transactions at post offices across the country as Canadians look to safely connect with loved ones through the mail this holiday season. The demand has come from a significant increase in customers dropping off parcels for shipping to family and friends or purchasing stamps for greeting cards. As well, a growing number of small businesses are bringing in packaged orders to be shipped to their customers.

The rapid spike in activity at the post office, combined with key safety measures such as physical distancing, means line-ups are often a reality. Post office employees understand the importance of each item and are working hard to serve customers as quickly and safely as possible. It’s important to note that some transactions are more complex, such as international parcels, and therefore take longer to process.

Canada Post is offering the following tips to help the lines move faster:

In the spirit of the season, please stay patient, be kind and keep the post office friendly. Ensure you wear a face covering and respect all safety measures, such as physical distancing. Purchase a flat rate box from any post office and ship up to 5 kg anywhere in Canada . They’re easy to address and can be dropped off at a post office or in any red street letter box. If using your own box, please properly package and clearly address it before heading to the post office. Tips are available at canadapost.ca. For international items, fill out customs form online in advance at canadapost.ca before dropping off your package.

Ramping up to deliver

Canada Post has fully implemented plans to scale up and stay safe while responding to the heavy holiday parcel volumes this holiday season. We’re processing mail and parcels around the clock to respond to the increase in demand. Even with additional resources, there is a limit to how much we can safely process and deliver. Customers may experience delays.

We’ve added more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, increased our fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles and added key equipment.

We’re delivering on weekends in many communities, we added more Parcel Pickup locations and hours at many post offices have been extended.

Canada Post is also working with major customers to manage demand, improve the flow of parcels within our network and encourage Canadians to shop early.

We’ve implemented physical distancing in all aspects of our operations and face coverings are mandatory in all Canada Post facilities.

