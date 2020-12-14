As Canada Post responds to the full impact of the changes Canadians are making in response to safety and travel restrictions, they are working hard to safely deliver the pre-Christmas surge. Not only are Canadians shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items, they’ve also seen a huge influx of customers at post offices shipping gifts to replace their traditional holiday visits. As a result, they’re adjusting holiday parcel shipping deadlines within Canada and asking Canadians to do their shipping and online shopping as soon as possible this week.

Responding to safely process and deliver

Canada Post began ramping up early this peak holiday season to respond to the expected demand and the need to maintain important safety measures in everything they. Pants have been operating around the clock, processing record volumes which then go out for delivery each day.

They’ve added more than 4,000 seasonal employees, increased the fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles, worked with commercial customers to manage the flow of parcels and encouraged Canadians to shop and ship as early as possible, beginning in early October.

This weekend they delivered approximately 1.1 million parcels across the country and expect heavy deliveries to continue through this week and next. Even with processing and delivery moving well with additional resources, there is a limit to what can be safely processed and delivered. Customers should expect delays. Please track your items to follow their progress as they work to deliver.

Revised holiday parcel shipping dates

Canada Post understand the importance of the items they’re currently processing and delivering in record numbers and thank Canadians for the patience they have shown them this year. They remain committed to reliable and timely service and have revised the following shipping guidelines to help safely deliver the pre-Christmas parcel surge. Deadlines for mail remain unchanged. As a reminder, on-time delivery guarantees have been suspended since March 18, 2020 due to the unique circumstances they are operating in this year.

Revised Domestic Holiday Parcel Shipping Dates – 2020

Priority™ Xpresspost™ Flat Rate Box Regular Parcel Local Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Regional Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 16-18 Dec. 14-16 National Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Dec. 11-17 Dec. 9-15

Please consult canadapost.ca for full details, specifics and restrictions

SOURCE Canada Post