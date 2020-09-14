Can You Help Find A Missing Male Last Seen In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently investigating the disappearance of Duncan William Ball of Midland who left his home at 5:00 p.m. September 13, 2020 and has not been seen since. He may be driving a 2010 Mazda M 3 silver in colour bearing Ontario plate CFYX194.

He is described as male white, 35 years of age, 5′ 7″ in height, 150 lbs, brown hair, green eyes. Clothing description – unknown. He may have left for the York Region or Mattawa areas

Family and police are investigating out of concern for Duncan’s health and well being and anyone with further information about him is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.