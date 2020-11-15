Call For Nominations For 2020 Citizen Of The Year

Do you know someone who has displayed a pronounced and continued pattern of exemplary civic duty and self-less volunteer service in our community? Nominate them for the Rotary Club of Bracebridge’s Citizen of the Year for 2020

Annually, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge celebrates the volunteer achievements and contribution of one individual through naming them Citizen of the Year.

According to the Chair of the Citizen of the Year Committee, Cheryl Kelley, “It is a great honour for the club, and a wonderful opportunity to show our appreciation for those in our community who give back continuously and who help make Bracebridge an amazing place to live. Past recipients include amazing people such as Mayor Graydon Smith, Brock Napier, Audrey and Wayne Forth, Lyle Cathcart, Bruce Evans, Gerry Fox and Shirley Finch – all who have contributed to Bracebridge in their own way”. For a full list of previous recipients visit the Club’s website.

Nominations can be made in 3 ways:

Electronic Submission – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RotaryCitizen2020 Downloading a Nomination Form By calling the Committee Chair at 705-645-5508 to obtain a form or by email to bbrotary2020@gmail.com

The Citizen of the Year for 2020 will be announced in December and the winner decided upon by the members of the Nomination Committee for 2020. Members are Committee. Chair Cheryl Kelley, Art Cox, Ron Doty, Andy Fox, Doug Marshall, Karl Smith and Don Smith.