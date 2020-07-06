Burk’s Falls Retiree Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Thomas Foster of Burk’s Falls. Thomas matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the April 28, 2020 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000!

Thomas, a 72-year old great-grandfather, discovered his win in the store where he bought his ticket. “At first the cashier said I won $1,000, and then he clarified he said $100,000,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I was surprised!”

The retired construction worker plans to share his winnings with his children and will put a little aside for the future. He also recently purchased a new 4-wheeler.

“It took a little while to sink in. I started shaking a bit at the time. It’s quite an experience,” he concluded.

The OLG Prize Centre in Toronto has resumed in-person prize claims for winning-ticket holders of $50,000 or more by-appointment only. To best protect customers and staff, OLG has put in place appropriate health and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from public health officials, which include physical distancing measures, the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the pre-screening of visitors before granting entry. Currently, OLG is reaching out to major prize winners ($50,000+) who have been unable to claim their prizes due to COVID-19 to schedule appointments for in-person prize claims. In the coming weeks, OLG will open appointments to anyone wishing to claim their prize in-person at the Prize Centre.

The winning ticket was purchased at Capstone Market on Hill Top Road in Burk’s Falls.