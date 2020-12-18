Building Destroyed After Early Morning Fire In Gravenhurst

On Friday December 18, 2020 at 6:45 a.m., the Gravenhurst Fire Department from stations one and two responded to a structure fire on Woodland Drive – a seasonal road off of Southwood Drive.

When crews arrived, they found the building fully involved with the outside temperature of minus 16.

The building that was under constriction is a total loss.

“The owners of this “cottage” were days away from being full-time residents of Gravenhurst. One of whom also happens to be a nurse that has been on the front lines of this pandemic.” according to Vicky on Twitter

Fifteen firefighters battled the fire with access and the cold weather providing challenges to crews.

There were no injuries reported. Crews are still working on a cause and damage estimate.