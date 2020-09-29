Brothers From North Bay Complete Scooter Adventure In Support Of Hands The Family Help Network

Vincent and Edward Pardy completed their months long scooter adventure on Sunday, crossing the finish line after scootering the entirety of the Kate Pace Way and the Kinsmen Trail in North Bay (about 19.4 km).

The Pardy brothers, 10-year-old Vincent and seven-year-old Edward from North Bay, have spent their entire summer completing the scootering adventure. It was a long journey for the young brothers, who began their quest on May 9, and a very worthwhile one: aside from all the fresh air and exercise, the dynamic duo also raised $500 for Hands The Family Help Network through t-shirt sales. On Sept. 27 at about 3 p.m., Vincent and Edward completed their long journey, scooting the last 2.2 km of trail and gliding across the finish line at the end of the Kate Pace Way.

At the finish line, they were greeted by a boisterous cheering section featuring family and friends, a number of Hands employees, the Callander Fire Department and members of the media.

Dr. Karen Grattan-Miscio, senior manager of Autism Services at Hands, was at the finish line to cheer on the brothers and offer thanks from Hands for the boys’ initiative and hard work, as well as for including Hands on their journey.