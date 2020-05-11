Bracebridge OPP Charge Man With Impaired Driving On Lake Joseph Road

On Monday May 11, 2020 a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Lake Joseph Road in the Township of Georgian Bay. At 10:20 a.m. the officer noticed a vehicle driving well above the posted speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation into the situation, police arrested and charged 42 year-old Neil Rodman of Toronto, with Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol – Over 80. He will appear in in Bracebridge court on July 21, 2020 to answer to his charge. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.