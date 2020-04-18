Bracebridge Man Facing Impaired Driving Charge

On Friday April 17, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. while on patrol in the town of Bracebridge, a Bracebridge OPP officer’s attention was drawn to a vehicle travelling erratically in the area of Wellington Street and Armstrong Street. The vehicle and driver were located and the officer conducted an investigation into the circumstances and as a result have arrested and charged 33-year-old Louis Close of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired by Drug, Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl), and Fail to Comply with Probation along with several Highway Traffic Act Offences.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 23, 2020 to answer to his charges.

In all cases where a driver is charged with Impaired Driving, their driver’s license is suspended for 90 days and their vehicle is impounded.