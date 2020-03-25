Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Hwy. 69

On March 24, 2020 at 2:53 a.m., Nipissing West (Sudbury) OPP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Trout Lake Road in Estaire.

While responding, officers were advised the vehicle had left heading northbound on Highway 69 and the driver was possibly impaired.

Shortly thereafter, officers located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 69, City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, Aaron Beausoleil, age 48, of Bracebridge, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released by way of an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 24, 2020 in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.