Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired Driving In Rosseau

Impaired drivers are keeping the West Parry Sound OPP busy.

On August 3, 2020 at 1:35 a.m.,the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in the town of Rosseau in Seguin Township. Police initiated a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Dustin Brown, age 18 of Bracebridge, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

Novice driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C.) above zero,

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 20, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On August 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., the West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol on Highway 69 in the Township of the Archipelago. Police initiated a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Evan Lockwood, age 21 of St. Thomas, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

Novice driver – Blood Alcohol Concentration (B.A.C.) above zero,

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 20, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On August 1, 2020 at 9:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near exit 213 in Seguin Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Ryan McDowell, age 26 of Beeton, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 20, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was destroyed in the collision.