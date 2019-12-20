Bracebridge Council Approves Master Site Concept For New Community Centre

An update from the Town of Bracebridge:

The Town of Bracebridge is continuing work on the development of a new multiuse community centre (MUCC) to serve the citizens of Bracebridge and the other communities in Muskoka.

On Dec. 18, Bracebridge Town Council unanimously approved a preferred Master Site Concept for the new Bracebridge Multi-Use Community Centre, as prepared by MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects (MJMA). The Master Site Concept will be used in the development of the Schematic Design for the Multi-Use Community Centre, which is then used in the detailed design phase.

The development of the Master Site Concept built on the work previously undertaken during the Concept Design, Feasibility Study and Order of Magnitude Costing completed in 2017 by MJMA, and through community engagement sessions including the Recreation, Parks and Trails Master Plan planning process.

The new MUCC will house a single pad arena, community hall, public library, multi-use field house, concession/café, outdoor playground, trails and open spaces. At the same time, to meet future community needs, an area for a second ice pad is being included as part of the Multi-Use Community Centre. The MUCC provides an unprecedented opportunity for the Town to expand its inclusive and accessible recreation, culture and community service programming.

The Master Site Concept, approved by Town Council, provides:

a strong “street presence” for the new facility

optimal access to both the arena and the fieldhouse

a clear and convenient pedestrian connection to the facility

ample on-site parking with convenient pedestrian access to both library and arena activities

a prominent position for the new library on the site and in relationship to the streetscape

space for future parking, which will remain as parkland until a second ice surface is added to the facility

a front courtyard area providing a multipurpose outdoor area for recreation or library activities

green space to the rear of the facility for public use

a prominent location for an accessible playground area

a strong functional relationship between library, arena, field house and other uses housed in the new facility

“This is another important step forward in making this project a reality,” said Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith. “While there is still much to be done, I am confident that we are getting ever closer to the finish line on a project that will be transformative for our community and all of Muskoka.”

As previously reported, the Town has submitted an application for funding under the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the development of a new multi-use community centre (MUCC) to serve the citizens of Bracebridge and the other communities in Muskoka. The funding application, containing over $49.1 million in eligible project expenses, includes a request for $36 million from upper levels of government.

If the application is successful, the Town could receive $19.6 million from the federal government and $16.4 million from the provincial government. The Town would then be responsible for the remaining $13.1 million, plus all ineligible project costs.

Regular project updates will be provided by the Town as work on the MUCC continues.

