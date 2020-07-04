Bracebridge Announces Park Ambassadors For Summer 2020

Following similar directives in other municipalities in Ontario, The Town of Bracebridge is redeploying some staff members to act as Park Ambassadors for the Summer of 2020.

Park Ambassadors will be visiting identified parks and beaches to provide information and resources to the community. Park Ambassadors will promote and educate the public on physical distancing requirements and other guidelines, including information from By-Law Enforcement, the Province of Ontario and the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit.

This will include providing education on sun and water safety, promoting physical activity through active play by sharing ideas of different games and activities that can be played outdoors with no equipment and within social distancing guidelines.

Park Ambassadors will play an integral role in the oversight of COVID-19 throughout some of the most commonly used areas in the community during the summer. They will provide helpful feedback and statistics to the Town of Bracebridge by observing, recording and reporting, ensuring COVID-19 signage and yellow caution tape is visible in parks and beaches and that this signage and markings are maintained as required by municipal parks directives.

“Summer in Bracebridge means spending time outdoors. By having Park Ambassadors circulating throughout the community, we are helping to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our town,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “This is a unique way for the Town to increase customer service and ensure that people have easy access to the information they need.” Park Ambassadors will begin on July 6, 2020.