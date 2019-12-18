BMLSS Business Class Hosts Annual Christmas Market

Written by Erica Johnston, Student Journalist

On Saturday Dec. 7, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) held their annual Christmas Market hosted by the Grade 12 business class.

They hosted vendors including Within Spa, Muskoka Candy Company, Boreal Origin, Pat’s Knitting, and Shirley’s Knitting and Christmas decorations. In addition to these vendors from the community, Mr. Underwood’s hospitality class and Mr. Woo’s tech class donated baked goods and handmade decorations to be sold at the event.

The school’s robotics team was also there to show off their amazing robot! Nick Mcguire, a student in the class, said, “We had a lot of support from the locals in Bracebridge, and we want to say a huge thank you to all the vendors and visitors that came out!”

The event also included a silent auction with items generously donated from businesses all over Muskoka that raised over $850! The event included live music all day long and free pictures with Santa! BMLSS’s Christmas Market was a huge success this year thanks to the generosity of local citizens and businesses.