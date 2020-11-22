Black Friday Blow Out Sale At Do Muskoka In Gravenhurst

Black Friday Blow Out Sale at Do Muskoka
We only do this once a year – Do not miss out.
Friday November 27th 2020 – ONE DAY ONLY
Hours: 10am to 6 pm at 130 Muskoka Rd N Unit 101 Gravenhurst
Need info or have questions? Call 705-706-7411 or e-mail sales@domuskoka.com
In store only, no phone or online orders.
Merchandise
All t-shirts $5
All long sleeve shirts $10
All hats $5
All Hoodies $15
Lots of colours and styles to choose from.
PPE Supplies
Box of 50 adult or child disposable masks $20
Pack of 40 sheets alcohol (75%) wipes $7 each
Reusable adult masks $2 each
Reusable child masks $4 each
Adult or child face shields $5 each
Zero Tolerance flip top 16 oz gel sanitizer $10 each
SAF flip top 3.4 gel oz sanitizer $3 each
Green Dolphin Wipe & Sanitize Cleaner 750ml $7 each
Many items at or below cost. Items discounted to move.
Payment methods: Cash, Credit or Debit
Please wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
