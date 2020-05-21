Arrest Warrant Executed In Archipelago Township

On May 15, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Marine Unit members of the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by an OPP Critical Incident Commander (CIC), OPP Central Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Tactical K9, OPP Central Tactical Emergency Medical Service member (TEMS), and OPP North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed an Arrest Warrant on Good Cheer Island Archipelago Township.

As a result of the investigation, Frederick Kindersley, age 33 of Toronto, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Break and enter a dwelling place

Theft under $5000.00

Mischief

Resist peace officer

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused is in custody and is will appear for a bail hearing in Parry Sound Court on May 22, 2020.