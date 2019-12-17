Arrest Made In Connection With Stolen Firearms In Severn Township

The Orillia OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in the Township of Severn.

Back on October 19, 2019 the Orillia OPP responded to a break and enter at a home in the Township of Severn where firearms were stolen.

The Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted with the investigation.

As a result of a thorough investigation Orillia OPP, Orillia OPP CSCU and Central Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) executed a warrant at a residence in Severn Township on December 14, 2019.

Police arrested 25 year old Jesse Kirouac of Severn Township. The suspect is charged with the following offences:

Break and Enter

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Break and Enter with Intent to Steal a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Breach of Probation

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on December 17, 2019.