Arrest By OPP In Waubaushene After Highway 400 Pursuit Leads To Stolen Property Charges

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at 12:49 a.m. July 8, 2020 by the OPP Communications Centre to assist members of the OPP Highway Safety Division in a erratic driving complaint that had resulted in the suspect vehicle becoming involved in two separate police pursuits that had been terminated on the north bound lanes of Highway 400, north of Innisfil Beach Road.

At 1:55 a.m. July 8, 2020 officers from Southern Georgian Bay and Orillia OPP detachments observed a vehicle matching the description parked on a new business parking lot located at Fallowfield Lane, Tay Township.

The lone occupant was awoken and arrested by the officers and transported to Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment for a drinking and driving investigation. Further investigation into the contents of the involved vehicle located a quantity of stolen property consisting of-clothing, meat products and pieces identification.

As a result of this investigation Kayler McKay Farrell 31 years of Georgina, Ontario has been charged with the following offences-

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Fraudulent use of certificate of citizenship (two counts)

Identity Theft – obtain or possess another persons identity information (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

The accused was held for a video bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

Anyone who may have further information about this incident or involved person(s) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.