Appointments Are Now Available For Free Hepatitis A Immunization

Cases of Hepatitis A have been circulating in Muskoka and the best way to prevent the virus is by getting vaccinated.

Appointments for free Hepatitis A immunization are now available for eligible residents of Muskoka at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s clinics in Gravenhurst and Huntsville.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. The virus is highly contagious and is spread through an infected person’s stool when people don’t wash their hands properly, through contaminated food and water and through some sexual activities. People who are immunocompromised, are older, or have a pre-existing chronic liver disease are more at risk of serious illness.

Supply of the vaccine is limited. Those who are eligible must:

be a resident of the District of Muskoka, or live within the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region

not have private health insurance

have not received the vaccine in the past (which includes those who may have received one dose).

The immunization clinics are being held by appointment throughout August and September. To book an appointment at the clinics, 2-5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst, or 34 Chaffey St., Huntsville, call Health Connection at 721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 ext. 8813 weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those with private health insurance coverage can contact their health care provider to arrange immunization. For more about Hepatitis A, see www.smdhu.org.