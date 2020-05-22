Another Impaired Driving Arrest In Orillia

Orillia OPP arrested a man for impaired driving in the City of Orillia.

On May 20, 2020 at approximately 8:20 p.m. police received a call for an impaired driver in the Fittons Road area. The vehicle was located and stopped on Coldwater Road in Orillia. Police conducted an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, the driver, David Brown, age 43, of Orillia, has been arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 04, 2020 in Orillia Court.