Angie’s 4th Annual Online Auction Raises $12,500 For Mental Health At Soldiers’

The Mental Health Program at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital is getting a $12,500 boost thanks to Angie Green-Hill’s Online Auction for Mental Health. The auction was hosted on Facebook from May 4th to the 10th of this year.

The fourth annual event almost didn’t happen. Green-Hill initially planned to cancel her event due to the impact of COVID-19. “I was not prepared to solicit auction donations like I usually do,” she explained. “I didn’t feel it was right with all the financial stress the pandemic placed on local businesses to ask for donations, but Leslie Newhall from Northern Birch Boutique gave me the head start I needed and encouraged me to put it on.”

Closed because of COVID-19, Newhall offered the store’s previous year’s inventory to kick off the auction and others followed suit. In the end, Green-Hill had one of her most successful auctions to date. “I made a goal of $5,000,” she said. “I thought, if we can raise just that much during a global pandemic, that’s pretty good. When the final tally came in, I was shocked. A sincere thank you to everyone who donated items and participated in the auction.”

For Brittany Wilson, Development Officer with the OSMH Foundation, it’s Green-Hill’s passion for the fundraiser that makes all the difference. “As a former patient herself, the cause is personal for Angie,” she explained. “She and her family put their hearts and souls into running this auction each year and their dedication is what inspires the community to support her in such a big way.”

The $12,500 raised will enhance the common space in the Extra Care Area on Soldiers’ Mental Health Floor. These improvements will increase safety for both patients and staff and will enhance the ECA’s programming and services.

“Angie’s latest contribution will allow us to further develop our Extra Care Area project to better support our patients,” said Jennifer Schuler, Program Manager of the Mental Health Program at Soldiers’. “We are so impressed by Angie’s desire to give back and so thankful she chooses to direct these funds to the Mental Health Program where they make such a meaningful difference in the lives of patients who use these services.”

Since 2017, Angie’s Auction has raised more than $50,000 in support of Mental Health programs at Soldiers’. Last year, the funds raised were directed toward recreational equipment for inpatients on the Mental Health Unit. Previously, her auction has supported Outpatient Mental Health Services at Soldiers’.