An Update From The Assessment Centres In Muskoka

The COVID-19 assessment centres in Muskoka are not open for walk-in visits, they are by appointment only.
You may book an appointment in Muskoka by calling the assessment centre 1-888-383-7009.
Effective immediately testing is available for the following populations:
Symptomatic Testing: All people with at least one symptom of COVID-19, even for mild symptoms.
Asymptomatic, Risk-Based Testing: People who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19. This includes people who are contacts of or may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case.
Asymptomatic, Risk Exposure in Line of Duty: People who are essential workers, health care workers, LCBO employees, grocery store employees, etc.
Other Testing: Any admissions to hospital from another hospital, long-term care homes, retirement homes or other congregate living settings and institutions (such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, day care for essential workers, group homes, community-supported living, disability-specific communities/congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices, other shelters) should be tested upon admission.
Locations:
- Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, Building B, 100 Frank Miller Dr., Huntsville, ON P1H 1H7
- Rotary Centre for Youth Bracebridge, 131 Wellington St., Bracebridge, ON P1L 1E2
Hours: Phones are answered Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If you are unable to get to the Assessment Centres in Bracebridge and Huntsville, please call 1-888-383-7009 to discuss options.
At the assessment centre:
- You will be seen by a healthcare professional who will provide you with the necessary care instructions, if required.
- Healthcare professionals will test for COVID-19 based on the most up to date guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the healthcare professionals assessment of the individual.
- The assessment centres do not give out test results.