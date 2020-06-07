An Update From The Assessment Centres In Muskoka

The COVID-19 assessment centres in Muskoka are not open for walk-in visits, they are by appointment only.

You may book an appointment in Muskoka by calling the assessment centre 1-888-383-7009.

Effective immediately testing is available for the following populations:

Symptomatic Testing: All people with at least one symptom of COVID-19, even for mild symptoms.

Asymptomatic, Risk-Based Testing : People who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19. This includes people who are contacts of or may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case.

Asymptomatic, Risk Exposure in Line of Duty: People who are essential workers, health care workers, LCBO employees, grocery store employees, etc.

Other Testing: Any admissions to hospital from another hospital, long-term care homes, retirement homes or other congregate living settings and institutions (such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, day care for essential workers, group homes, community-supported living, disability-specific communities/congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices, other shelters) should be tested upon admission.

If you call the assessment centres to book an appointment, you are strongly encouraged to follow-up with your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner.

Locations:

Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, Building B, 100 Frank Miller Dr., Huntsville, ON P1H 1H7

Rotary Centre for Youth Bracebridge, 131 Wellington St., Bracebridge, ON P1L 1E2

Hours: Phones are answered Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you are unable to get to the Assessment Centres in Bracebridge and Huntsville, please call 1-888-383-7009 to discuss options.

At the assessment centre: