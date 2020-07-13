An Inmate From Beaver Creek Institution Has Died

On July 12, 2020, Hugh McColl, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution died while in custody of apparent natural
causes following an illness.
At the time of his death, Mr. McColl, had been serving an indeterminate sentence since February 17, 2017, for Second
Degree Murder and Indignity to a Dead Body.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate,
