An Erratic And Impaired Driver Was Stopped By OPP In Huntsville

On Monday July 20th, 2020 at 2:50 a.m., Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving on Howland Dr. Huntsville. The vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner and failed to stop at a red light. Police observed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and had open alcohol in the vehicle. Police also noted that the driver had been drinking.

The investigation resulted in Jagjeet Khalsa, a 24 year old from Kitchener being charged with the following:

– Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

– Fail to stop at red light

– Fail to properly wear seat belt

– Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on September 16th, 2020 to answer to his charges.