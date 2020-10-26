An 18-Year-Old Driver Has Been Charged With Impaired After Going The Wrong Way On Hwy. 11

The Orillia OPP say they arrested and charged two males with impaired driving in separate incidents Sunday evening on Highway 11.

On Sunday, October 25, 2020 shortly after 7:00 pm, police received a call from a concerned driver on Highway 11 southbound in Severn Township. The caller observed a small car driving erratically on the highway and believed that the driver was impaired. Police located the vehicle a short time later parked in a restaurant parking lot and found an unresponsive male inside.

The male eventually woke up.

55-year-old Calvin Lee of Wasaga Beach was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He is set to appear in court on December 15, 2020.

Later the same evening, just before 11:30 pm, another concerned citizen contacted police to report a driver who was believed to be impaired driving on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte. Police then got a second call for the same vehicle stating that it was now driving the wrong way on Highway 11, travelling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Police were able to stop the vehicle safely and initiated an impaired driving investigation. The male was arrested and an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was called to assist with the investigation.

18-year-old Tyler Laurin of Orillia has been charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation.

He is set to appear in court on December 8, 2020.