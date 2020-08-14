Altercation In Orillia After Dogs Left In Vehicle

The Orillia OPP is investigating an altercation which ensued after dogs were left in a vehicle in the City of Orillia.

On August 12, 2020 shortly before 6:00 p.m., a couple were at the Metro Grocery Store on Front Street North when they saw two dogs in a vehicle. The concerned citizens approached the vehicle, waited a period of time then removed the dogs from the vehicle and put them into an air conditioned vehicle.

Once the owner of the dogs returned and discovered their pets had been removed from the vehicle, a verbal and physical altercation ensued. The owners of the dogs left the area and police attended to investigate the incident.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Leaving a dog in a car is a contentious issue wherever you go. People are aware of the dangers of leaving a living being in a hot vehicle where the windows are not open or the vehicle air conditioning is not on to cool the animal. The animal could pass away simply by not taking measures to ensure its safety.

Owners of animals left in vehicles without proper ventilation could face municipal by-law enforcement which, in Orillia, carries a fine of 490 dollars. In the extreme case where an animal dies or is in dire need of medical attention owners could face animal cruelty charges.

Simply leaving an animal in the vehicle does not constitute and infraction under the by-law or Criminal Code. Every situation is different and there are many factors to consider such as: temperature, time of day, condition of animal, length of time animal left in vehicle and other considerations depending on the situation at hand.