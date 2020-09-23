Almaguin Highlands OPP Investigates Drowning On Grass Lake

On Wednesday September 23, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m. officers from the Almaguin Highlands OPP, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Kearney and Perry Fire Departments responded to a report of an overturned canoe on Grass Lake.

Witnesses reported that they observed an overturned canoe and a person in the water.

Emergency services searched the lake and recovered the person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.