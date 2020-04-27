Almaguin Highlands OPP Investigate Break And Enter

On Monday April 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OP investigated a break and enter to a Kents Mill Road residence.

Sometime between Sunday April 12, 2020 and Monday April 20, 2020 unknown person(s) entered the residence but it does not appear that anything was taken.

Police are still investigating and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break and enter should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.