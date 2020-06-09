A Stolen Boat Investigation Results In A Boat Load Of Charges

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit was patrolling the Trent Severn Water System on June 6, 2020 and conducted a vessel check of 16′ beige Sea Nymph. The officers located and seized a quantity of liquor and the operator was given a Roadside Screening Device (RSD) test which resulted in a 3 Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

After further investigation into the vessel registration, the officers learned that the vessel had been reported stolen in the Peterborough area and the operator of the vessel was placed under arrest.

As a result of this investigation Joseph Vrana 44 years of Alnwick-Halimand Township has been charged with the following offences;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operating boat underway with open container of liquor

Failure to have proof of competency on board a pleasure craft

Operating vessel in a careless manner, without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons

Operating pleasure craft without copy of licence on board

Operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed visual signals on board

Operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed additional personal life-saving appliances on board

Operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed vessel safety equipment on board

The accused will appear in court at a future date.