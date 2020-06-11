A Parry Sound Man Who Was Intoxicated And Threatening Others Has Been Charged

On Thursday June 11, 2020 at 12:30 a.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a Spring Hill Road residence regarding an intoxicated person who was threatening others.

Police investigation revealed that the accused had been drinking that evening and had become agitated and was asked to leave the residence. Once outside the home, the accused started threatening to hurt the others. Police arrested and charged Mark Alexander, 37 of Parry Sound Ontario with the following:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.