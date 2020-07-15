A Male Has Died After An Altercation With Police In Haliburton County

On July 15, 2020 at 9:25 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP attended the Valu-Mart on HWY 35 in Minden for an altercation involving a 73 year old male customer and staff. The altercation started when a male refused to wear a mask entering the store. The male then assaulted staff and left in a vehicle. Vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged.

An officer observed the vehicle and commenced following it for a short period of time.

The follow up investigation led police to attend an address on Indian Point Road in the Eagle Lake area. During the investigation outside the residence, there was an interaction with the man and two officers discharged their firearms.

The confrontation between the police and this same male resulted in him being injured. The male was transported to hospital, and later succumbed to his injury just before noon.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case from the SIU.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.