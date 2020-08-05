A Kentucky Fried Miracle: Plant-Based KFC Is Here To Stay In Canada

Plant-Based KFC by Lightlife now a permanent menu item at all Canadian restaurants.

Colonel Sanders is famous for making the world’s best tasting chicken. Born from his desire to share these legendary flavours with everyone, KFC Canada announced today that Plant-Based KFC sandwiches will be available permanently coast-to-coast beginning August 10. After an incredibly successful pilot with plant-based partner Lightlife in 2019, vegetarians and flexitarians everywhere can now experience KFC’s delicious taste at their local restaurant.

“When we tested Plant-Based KFC by Lightlife late last year, we sold over a month’s worth of sandwiches in six hours,” said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “Seeing the extraordinary demand for Plant-Based KFC, we worked quickly to bring these menu items to our restaurants across Canada.”

Developed in response to Canada’s evolving tastes and preferences for plant-based proteins, Plant-Based KFC is made in Canada by Lightlife, a leading plant-based protein brand whose portfolio of products are available in retailers such as Metro, Loblaws, Sobeys, Save On Foods and Longo’s. Lightlife is known throughout North America for its great-tasting products for consumers seeking healthier food choices and clean ingredient labels.

“Lightlife is excited to continue on this journey with KFC, providing Canadians with plant-based foods that deliver on incredible taste and are more broadly available to consumers who know balance is essential to living well,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the owner of Lightlife. “The Plant-Based KFC sandwich delivers the same great taste of chicken—but made with plants.”

The Plant-Based KFC sandwich will be available permanently beginning August 10, and Plant-Based KFC Popcorn will be available for a limited time while quantities last. The duo can be ordered individually, as part of a combo, or as part of a box meal.

“Whether you enjoy a vegetarian or flexitarian lifestyle—or you’re one of our loyal fans looking for something new, Plant-Based KFC is a modern take on our world-famous classics,” said Redman.

Fans looking for KFC’s world-famous chicken shouldn’t fret. It’s not going anywhere. It is Kentucky Fried Chicken after all.