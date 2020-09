8 In 10 Parents Plan To Celebrate Halloween Safely And Creatively With Their Kids This Year

Halloween may look and feel a little different this year, but according to a new Abacus Data survey of Canadian adults commissioned by Food, Health & Consumer Products (FHCP) and Retail Council of Canada (RCC), eight in ten Canadian parents plan to celebrate the spooky season with their children in some way this year.

“The pandemic is forcing Canadians to find safe and creative ways to celebrate Halloween,” said Abacus Data CEO David Coletto. “For millions of Canadians, celebrating Halloween will bring a sense of normalcy and comfort after a difficult seven months.”

The national survey of 2,289 Canadian adults, including 533 parents with children aged 18 and under, found that 79% of parents with younger children plan to maintain the tradition of celebrating Halloween.

“Halloween is a special time for kids and adults alike. This year, Canadians understand the importance of celebrating safely and responsibly, and this survey confirms that Halloween will go on and the goodies we enjoy and have come to associate with the season will remain one of the best parts of the experience,” Michael Graydon, CEO Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada.

“To assist Canadian families in celebrating Halloween, retailers have begun to display and offer treats, decorations and costumes earlier this year. This allows families to shop in advance of Halloween, avoiding line-ups, thus providing more time to pre-plan for this special celebration” said Diane J. Brisebois, President & CEO, Retail Council of Canada.

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic has had unique impacts across country, every community in Canada is going to have a different approach to celebrating Halloween. Now more than ever, it’s important that parents and Halloween lovers alike find creative ways to celebrate the season while staying safe. Fortunately, there are plenty of fun and unique approaches to enjoy Halloween in a way that works for you and your family – whether it’s fun from a distance while staying at home, or something in between.

FHCP and RCC have come up with some fun ideas to help ensure the Halloween spirit remains alive for families, while still adhering to public health recommendations including physical distancing and the avoidance of large groups.

Showcase Halloween craft projects on your porch and in your front windows for your neighbours to enjoy.

Drop treats on your neighbour’s doorsteps, ring the bell, and run away! Make sure to include a spooky note letting your neighbour know they’re from you.

Set up a piñata at home filled with your favourite Halloween treats.

Set up a treat hunt around your home; goodies can be hidden in secret spots, or use bedroom, and closet doors as trick-or-treat stations.

Have fun with decorations – the inside and outside of your home can be in the Halloween spirit all month long.

Craft a countdown calendar – pick a fun Halloween activity to do each day or each weekend in October leading up to the big day.

Organize and hold a socially distanced costume parade with a few of your neighbours and keep the treats at home to enjoy afterwards.

Host a virtual party – set up video chats with friends and family members who can’t celebrate with you. Encourage children to show off their costumes and talk about their favourite treats.

There’s no need to cancel out the 2020 Halloween season even if your plans include staying home. Ensuring a memorable Halloween just calls for some creativity and, of course, treats.